Key Glock is so into himself, the only guest appearance on Yellow Tape is Mr. Glock himself.

Loaded with sixteen unmarred tracks, the burgeoning South Memphis rapper chronicles street tales over Bandplay’s brooding and eerie production in the spirit of Three 6 Mafia. He’s a young man having things and he raps about how he got those things in a way that is mildly cocky and extremely motivating.

The indie project landed at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart just three years after his debut mixtape under Paper Route, Glock Season was released after signing to Young Dolph. Last year, Dolph and Glock connected for their collaborative album Dum And Dummer, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart and gave the burgeoning rap star his first chart-topping hit with “Major” on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Now, on Yellow Tape, Glock shines as himself. It’s validation that he is deliberate with his craft and he’s only getting better. The Paper Route artist entered the game gimmick-free and instead prefers to floss luxury drip and iced-out chains while narrating stories about his life of trouble while growing up in Memphis.

After pressing play on Yellow Tape, it’s easy to fall for Glock’s hotshot charm. Key Glock has a growing nation of fans and is clearly Paper Route Empire’s defining star. During a sitdown conversation with Uproxx, Key Glock shares insight on his music style and how signing to Young Dolph’s PRE label helped to keep him out the streets.

It seems Three 6 Mafia has had a huge impact on your rap style. I hear, “If You Ain’t From My Hood” and “Gorilla Pimp” by Project Pat were two songs that changed your life. Why?

Because they was some of the only music I knew coming up in Memphis. And it just stuck with me as I grew up.

Why those two songs specifically though?

It’s something about Project Pat. His aggressiveness. What he was talking about I relate right to it.

So more like the energy?

Yeah, for sure.

I know Young Dolph is your cousin by marriage. You guys do a lot of dope music together. How long did you guys know each other before rapping or did you guys know each other after?