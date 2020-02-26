Key Glock is so into himself, the only guest appearance on Yellow Tape is Mr. Glock himself.
Loaded with sixteen unmarred tracks, the burgeoning South Memphis rapper chronicles street tales over Bandplay’s brooding and eerie production in the spirit of Three 6 Mafia. He’s a young man having things and he raps about how he got those things in a way that is mildly cocky and extremely motivating.
The indie project landed at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart just three years after his debut mixtape under Paper Route, Glock Season was released after signing to Young Dolph. Last year, Dolph and Glock connected for their collaborative album Dum And Dummer, which hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart and gave the burgeoning rap star his first chart-topping hit with “Major” on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
Now, on Yellow Tape, Glock shines as himself. It’s validation that he is deliberate with his craft and he’s only getting better. The Paper Route artist entered the game gimmick-free and instead prefers to floss luxury drip and iced-out chains while narrating stories about his life of trouble while growing up in Memphis.
After pressing play on Yellow Tape, it’s easy to fall for Glock’s hotshot charm. Key Glock has a growing nation of fans and is clearly Paper Route Empire’s defining star. During a sitdown conversation with Uproxx, Key Glock shares insight on his music style and how signing to Young Dolph’s PRE label helped to keep him out the streets.
It seems Three 6 Mafia has had a huge impact on your rap style. I hear, “If You Ain’t From My Hood” and “Gorilla Pimp” by Project Pat were two songs that changed your life. Why?
Because they was some of the only music I knew coming up in Memphis. And it just stuck with me as I grew up.
Why those two songs specifically though?
It’s something about Project Pat. His aggressiveness. What he was talking about I relate right to it.
So more like the energy?
Yeah, for sure.
I know Young Dolph is your cousin by marriage. You guys do a lot of dope music together. How long did you guys know each other before rapping or did you guys know each other after?
We knew each other all our life. We’re like 10 years apart but we didn’t just hang with each other as much. We were both doing our own thing.
When did you first tell him you want to rap or sign?
I didn’t even tell him.
You didn’t?
Yeah, he didn’t even really know I was rapping. I ain’t never even tell him. It was just something I was trying to do on my own. I just pulled it together.
When did he find out?
I had got locked up my senior year.
Of high school?
Yeah. My auntie who is married to his uncle, she had let him know I was going down a whole nother path and she wanted him to talk to me. He hollered at me and told me that he been hearing that I was back rapping and we just took it from there.
I know your mom did time, you did time, and sometimes she’d be out, and you’d be in and visa versa. What would you say was your survival method up until now because you’re still pretty young, you’re 22 right?
Right. Her really. Her and my grandma, they’re my motivation. They’re the reason I go so hard. They’re the reason I act the way I act.
I noticed that you barely have any features like J. Cole, and none on Yellow Tape. If you could feature with anybody besides Dolph, who would you do a collab tape with?
I can’t even say. I ain’t even too much into nobody right now.
Are you the type to only listen to yourself?
I’m really…I’m stuck on myself right now. I’m in a whole nother zone. [Laughs]
I feel it. Your music is very braggadocious and you’re always rapping about money, chains, cars and all of that. What is your earliest memory of the first time you touched the biggest amount of money you had ever received and what did you do with it?
Big amount of money… What do you mean a big amount of money?
Maybe your first $10,000 or your first $100,000?
My first $10,000 I wasn’t even rapping. It didn’t even come from that.
Okay! When you got it how did you feel, though?
I feel like it was $100,000. I was like shit only 16 or 17 years old.
16? Damn. On the song “Biig Boyy,” which is my favorite, you have a line that says “I keep on buying ice, ain’t got no chill.” Tell me what’s the craziest piece of jewelry you ever purchased and how much was it?
Probably two things, my baguette grill — my permanent grill — I had. I got a one of one Audemars [Piguet] skeleton with all baguettes that was like $300,000.
Oh, that’s like a house.
Yep.
Yellow Tape is out now via Paper Route Empire. Get it here.