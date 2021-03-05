Veteran Memphis rapper Young Dolph and his charismatic protege/cousin Key Glock set the rap world on fire in 2019 with their joint album, Dum And Dummer. Released independently, it had an impressive No. 8 debut on the Billboard 200, establishing Key Glock as a rapper to watch.

Get ready for another ride, because they just announced a sequel, Dum And Dummer 2, releasing the first single, “Aspen.” With a thumping beat riddling with quick hits of a church organ, “Aspen” once again displays the Memphis duo’s indelible chemistry, boasting about their rags-to-riches stories and promising to take a vacation at the famed Colorado resort town.

In the wake of the original Dum And Dummer, Key Glock capitalized in a huge way, following up his stellar performances with two well-received full-length projects in 2020, Yellow Tape and Son Of A Gun. The former debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, proving that his newfound popularity from the joint tape could carry over to a solo project.

Meanwhile, Dolph himself followed up in 2020 as well with Rich Slave — which debuted at No. 4 on the 200 — and its deluxe version, which added eight new songs and an appearance from another of his Paper Route Empire signees, Kevin Muney.

Listen to “Aspen” above and keep an eye out for more Dum And Dummer 2 news.