Despite being just a shade over a year removed from his sophomore album, Free Spirit, Khalid has been fairly active in 2020. Days into the near the El Paso native emerged with his first release of the year, “Eleven,” a track that would be later remixed by fellow southerner Summer Walker. The year also spawned his “Know Your Worth” single with Disclosure, one that also received the remix treatment thanks to help from Davido and Tems. Side-stepping into the feature lane, Khalid pulls up alongside Victoria Monet and SG Lewis for their new single, “Experience.”

Khalid and Monet first teased the song last week as Khalid tagged Monet in a tweet that simply read, “can’t wait.” Originally planned for a release last Friday, Monet revealed in a statement she posted on social media that she decided to push the song back “because of the disgusting and confusing state of the world.” Continuing with her message, Monet also said, “We hope this brings some solace and joy to you. We hope the double ended message of this song is heard: based on experience, we want change! We matter, we always have. Here’s to making changes and celebrating US the best ways we know how.”

A week removed from that statement, the single has now arrived for the listening pleasure of her friends. Upbeat and groovy, Monet and Khalid sing in hopes that “experience can get you to change.” Produced by SG Lewis, the song is expected to land on Monet’s upcoming Jaguar album.

Press play on the video above to hear “Experience.”