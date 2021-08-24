We love our pets, which is what makes it hurt so much when we lose them. Kid Cudi is unfortunately dealing with that right now, as he revealed in a heartbreaking post last night that his dog Freshie has died.

He shared some photos and videos of the dog on social media and reflected on their journey together. Cudi got the dog while acting on How To Make It In America, so he could better relate to his dog-owning character. Over the next 11 years, Cudi formed a strong bond with Freshie, who helped the rapper through some tough times.

Cudi concluded his post, “My best f*ckin friend. Ill miss u everyday for as long as live. Ur w my dad now. And I better see u on the other side man. U better run up and give me so much love. Im lookin forward to it. I love you forever Mr Freshly. Til we meet on the other side my beautiful special boy. Goodbye.”

Find Cudi’s full post below.