Kid Cudi Says He’s Happy That He And Drake’s Beef Ended

One of the more surprising guest appearances on Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, came from Kid Cudi, who appeared alongside the Toronto rapper for “IMY2.” The two had not seen eye to eye for quite some time, with the peak of their beef being Drake’s diss track “Two Birds One Stone,” which features targeted shots at Cudi. Their tiff began after Cudi called him out in a tweet back in September 2016, which came one month before “Two Birds One Stone” was released. Nowadays, things are good between the two rappers, and in Cudi’s eyes, he’d prefer it stay that way.

Me too https://t.co/vq56fNdzSg — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 3, 2021

On Friday, a fan quoted one of Cudi’s tweets and wrote, “Happy that the Cudi Drake beef is over.” Cudi kept it simple and replied, “Me too.” He also delivered an update on his and Travis Scott’s upcoming joint album, The Scotts.

It'll happen. Not sure when, but it will https://t.co/7TkpG9kjHC — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 3, 2021

It came when a fan on Twitter asked, “Is The Scott’s Albums still in the works?” While a timeline for its release is still in the air, Cudi assured his supporters that the project would be released in the future. “It’ll happen,” he wrote. “Not sure when, but it will.”

You can listen to “IMY2” and read Cudi’s tweets above.

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.