More than two years ago, Juice WRLD requested a collaboration with Kid Cudi through a post he shared on Twitter. That tweet arrived months before his breakout hit “Lucid Dreams.” Unfortunately for him, he would never get to work with Cudi as Juice tragically passed away in December 2019 from a seizure that occurred while he was at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

During a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, the Man On The Moon III rapper expressed his frustration with being unable to work with both Juice WRLD and late Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Im really am pissed and heartbroken I never got to link w these guys. X and Juice were real ones. Loved what they brought to the game. It was beautiful to witness. https://t.co/mjifxwjGoo — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 14, 2021

Who knows man they holdin that song hostage for a check. I feel like if Juice was alive it woulda been came out. I really dont know 😞 https://t.co/Mv3D3kdiBt — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 14, 2021

“Im really am pissed and heartbroken I never got to link w these guys,” he said. “X and Juice were real ones. Loved what they brought to the game. It was beautiful to witness.”

The tweet came in response to a fan who commended Cudi for embracing “the fallen legends.” He also revealed that a posthumous collaboration with Juice, entitled “Good Times,” exists, but issues with clearing the song have halted its release.

“Who knows man they holdin that song hostage for a check,” Cudi revealed. “I feel like if Juice was alive it woulda been came out. I really dont know.”

Real talk. Im no longer gonna be afraid of connecting w cats. I always felt like I wouldnt be able to live up to the love. I was always scared. But not anymore https://t.co/ZhUPQRIHed — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 14, 2021

All in all, Cudi promised to be more open to working with new artists. “Im no longer gonna be afraid of connecting w cats,” he said. “I always felt like I wouldnt be able to live up to the love. I was always scared. But not anymore.”