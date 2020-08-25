Kid Cudi Honors Kurt Cobain And Daniel Johnston With His New Tattoo

Decades after Kurt Cobain’s death, he and his work with Nirvana continue to be beloved. Just this year, Post Malone raised millions of dollars with a Nirvana cover set livestream, James Blake offered a lovely rendition of one of the band’s classics, and Cobain memorabilia is selling for huge amounts of money. Now another one of Cobain’s admirers, Kid Cudi, has paid tribute to the late musician, having done so with a new tattoo.

The ink of is Cobain wearing a t-shirt featuring the album art of Johnston’s 1983 album Hi, How Are You, like he did at the 1992 MTV VMAs. Cudi shared the arm tattoo and wrote, “4 Kurt and salute to Daniel.”

Cudi has long been public about his admiration for the Nirvana leader. One of the first tweets on Cudi’s Twitter account, from February 2011, reads simply, “kurt cobain.” Later that year, he shared a video of himself visiting the park that was right near where Cobain died in Seattle. A few months after that visit, he tweeted, “Im obsessed with Kurt Cobain. I wish he was still here, so he could teach me guitar tricks.” He also tweeted in 2015, “Never not thinkin’ about Kurt Cobain.” More recently, he and Kanye West sampled Cobain on a Kids See Ghosts track in 2018.

kurt cobain — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) February 28, 2011

Im obsessed with Kurt Cobain. I wish he was still here, so he could teach me guitar tricks. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) August 22, 2011