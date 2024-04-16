Back in February, an X (formerly Twitter) user tweeted, “@KiDCuDi You and Gambino gotta work on something whether it’s TV, movies, or music we’d love to see/hear it! Your guys’ song Warlords needs an official release!” Kid Cudi shared the tweet and replied, “Im cool.”

This seemingly indicated Cudi has some sort of issue with Donald Glover/Childish Gambino, although based on publicly available information, it’s not clear why. Whatever the case, Glover has addressed it.

As HotNewHipHop notes, during a recent Instagram Live broadcast, a fan asked Glover for his thoughts on Cudi. Glover said, “Kid Cudi, if you got a problem, like, I’m not here for the beef. Just, like, talk to me. […] ‘Cause it’s like, we don’t have to agree on everything, but we also don’t have to be like, ‘Yeah, when I see you, we have to want to kill each other.’ I don’t… man, life is too short.”

Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) speaks briefly on Kid Cudi beef, wants to talk it and let it go pic.twitter.com/BYR601cCUl — Guardian Angel (@chillzmescudi) April 15, 2024

Back in the day, early in Glover’s music career, he opened for Cudi and didn’t have an awesome time. He reminisced about that last year, saying, “At the time, I had a full band and a violinist. I just kept turning to the band and telling them, ‘Next song! Next song!’ I put on a really intense show through the boos.”