On Wednesday morning, the entertainment world was surprised with the news that Bill Cosby would be released from prison by the end of the day. The comedian’s 2018 sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. It came after former prosecutor Bruce Castor made a “non-prosecution agreement” with Cosby in which he would not criminally charge the comedian as long as he agreed to sit for a deposition in a civil case that was filed against him. However, Castor’s successors reopened the case and charged Cosby in 2015 which led to a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. This prior agreement with Castor is what caused the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn the decision.

People that are celebrating Bill Cosby being released are fuckin idiots. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 30, 2021

After hearing the news of Cudi’s impending freedom, a number of people took to Twitter to share their reactions. Some were disappointed and others celebrated the news. Kid Cudi’s stance was clear, but his response aimed directly at those who were happy for Cosby’s release. “People that are celebrating Bill Cosby being released are f*ckin idiots,” he wrote in a tweet.

One person that celebrated Cosby’s release from prison was his former Cosby Show co-star, Phylicia Rashad. “FINALLY!!!!” A terrible wrong is being righted,” she tweeted. “[A] miscarriage of justice is corrected!” To the surprise of no one, her message was not appreciated as many on the social media app slammed her the response. She would later delete the tweet and apologize for it in a second post.

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” she wrote. “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”