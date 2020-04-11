This past September, Kid Cudi revealed details about his upcoming album, among them that it would be called Entergalatic. The album will be far from the ordinary, being the soundtrack to a Netflix animated show he’s developing with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. In a rare appearance on Instagram Live Friday, Cudi previewed a new song from the project.

THE LEADER OF THE DELINQUENTS

PLEASE DROP THIS @KidCudi OH MY pic.twitter.com/lWjR2ZNrGS — 🖤 (@mojosocudi) April 11, 2020

Cudi, who’d appeared on a Facebook livestream earlier this month, where he also previewed new music, took to Twitter, giving fans an hour’s notice prior to going to live. When he went live, he previewed “Leader Of The Delinquents,” which features Jaden.

"Somebody better save them God, cuz young Scott Mescudi stayed on his job. The Leader Of The Delinquents" http://t.co/depnoWqt — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 22, 2012

Somebody betta save them GOD, cause young Scott Mescudi stayed on his job! – The Leader of the Delinquents — Dot Da Genius (@DotDaGenius) March 12, 2012

Upon hearing the song, fans quickly realized that this was not the first time Cudi played the track. Back in 2012, he previewed “Leader Of The Delinquents” for fans at a concert that year, while tweets from Cudi and producer DotDaGenius, who produced the song, seem to confirm that the song is almost a decade old.

“A lot of exciting things coming up soon… in the next couple weeks, actually. So… stay tuned. A lot of awesome shit.” –@KidCudi pic.twitter.com/S2PlGoF0lE — The Cudi Zone (@CudiZoners) April 11, 2020

Looking to build more excitement towards the album, Cudi told fans during the livestream, “A lot of exciting things coming up soon… in the next couple weeks, actually. So… stay tuned. A lot of awesome shit.”

You can hear a preview of “Leader Of The Delinquents” in the video above.