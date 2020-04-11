Getty Image
Music

Kid Cudi Teased His Upcoming Song With Jaden, ‘Leader of the Delinquents,’ On Instagram Live

by:

This past September, Kid Cudi revealed details about his upcoming album, among them that it would be called Entergalatic. The album will be far from the ordinary, being the soundtrack to a Netflix animated show he’s developing with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. In a rare appearance on Instagram Live Friday, Cudi previewed a new song from the project.

Cudi, who’d appeared on a Facebook livestream earlier this month, where he also previewed new music, took to Twitter, giving fans an hour’s notice prior to going to live. When he went live, he previewed “Leader Of The Delinquents,” which features Jaden.

Upon hearing the song, fans quickly realized that this was not the first time Cudi played the track. Back in 2012, he previewed “Leader Of The Delinquents” for fans at a concert that year, while tweets from Cudi and producer DotDaGenius, who produced the song, seem to confirm that the song is almost a decade old.

Looking to build more excitement towards the album, Cudi told fans during the livestream, “A lot of exciting things coming up soon… in the next couple weeks, actually. So… stay tuned. A lot of awesome shit.”

You can hear a preview of “Leader Of The Delinquents” in the video above.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Great Indie-Pop Albums From The Beginning Of 2020 You Might’ve Missed
by: FacebookTwitter
×