While Killer Mike’s 2020 might be highlighted by the Run The Jewels 4 album he and El-P released together, the Atlanta rapper has also spent much of the year fighting for equality and social justice in the Black community. The rapper took over Selena Gomez’s Instagram page to talk about activism, speaking publicly on the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, and more. Now the rapper is taking a big step to help the Black and Latinx community on the financial side of things.

Teaming up with civil rights activist and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew J. Young, and founder of the Bounce TV network, Ryan Glover, Killer Mike has launched the Greenwood digital banking platform for Black and Latinx people. Speaking on the new endeavor in a press release, Killer Mike said, “Today, a dollar circulates for 20 days in the white community but only six hours in the Black community.” He added, “Moreover, a Black person is twice as likely as a white person to be denied a mortgage. This lack of fairness in the financial system is why we created Greenwood.”

To start, Greenwood is offering saving and spending accounts for potential customers as well as black metal debit cards for those who sign up before the end of 2020. Apple, Samsung and Android pay features, mobile check deposits, peer-to-peer transfers, virtual debit cards, and free ATM usage in over 30,000 locations will also be provided to users. Greenwood will also offer five free meals to a family for every person that signs up with the banking platform and every use of a Greenwood debit card will result in a donation to the United Negro College Fund, Goodr and the NAACP. Lastly, the bank will also offer monthly grants in the amount of $10,000 to Black and Latinx customers with a small business.

You can find more information about the banking platform here.