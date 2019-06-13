Getty Image

Kim Petras has been putting out enough new music lately to all but guarantee she’s going to drop a new project, and today she announced just that. Alongside the brand new track, “Personal Hell,” Kim confirmed that her next release, titled Clarity, is going to drop later this month, on June 27. After releasing a slew of new songs, including the hookup anthem “Do Me,” “Clarity,” and the downtempo “All I Do Is Cry,” her newest track fits right alongside these others, blending the blues of being alone with the wild and free spirit of great pop.

While Petras has been leaning more into hip-hop and trap on some of her newer music, “Personal Hell” is firmly a pop song, even recalling some more electronic and EDM elements, particularly on the chorus. It’s a song about the comfort of new love, and how intoxicating it can feel to have someone new come along and revitalize your self-love. The title is a bit of a bait and switch, as it’s about exiting a personal hell, not staying in one, but the theme works well for Petras’ voice and the anthemic cheering of the chorus.

Petras said of Clarity, “This project is all about finding myself. It started with ‘Broken’ and will end with Clarity because it reflects my personal journey over the last two years. In writing my new music, I’ve learnt that a lot of the little things that go wrong in life don’t really matter at the end of the day. If anything, I’m now a stronger person because of them.”

Find Petras’ upcoming tour dates here, listen to “Personal Hell” above, and check out the Clarity tracklist below.

1.”Clarity”

2.”Icy”

3.”Got My Number”

4.”Sweet Spot”

5.”Personal Hell”

6.”Broken”

7.”All I Do Is Cry”

8.”Do Me”

9.”Meet The Parents”

10.”Another One”

11.”Blow It All”

12.”Shinin'”