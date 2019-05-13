Kim Petras’ ‘Sweet Spot’ Is A Spiky Bubblegum Dream

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The devil works hard, but Kim Petras works harder. The German pop singer has been releasing new music at a one-single-every-week pace, and Petras has just dropped another excellent one.

“Sweet Spot” has a hypnotic, bass-heavy beat, as Petras sings about finding love on the dance floor. “Baby, what you waiting for? / You got the green light / Don’t you hold back no more / Let’s live our best life,” Petras sings, calling her lover closer. Of all the singles she’s released so far off her upcoming project, “Sweet Spot” sounds the most like Petras’ previous singles era. It’s poppy, danceable, and endlessly fun — but that bass takes it to a whole other level.

If “Sweet Spot” makes you want to dance, there’s good news — Petras just announced a North American tour this summer. Check out her itinerary below, and watch the lyric video for “Sweet Spot” above.

06/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

06/14 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

06/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

06/17 — Philadelphia @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/18 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

06/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

06/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

06/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

06/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine