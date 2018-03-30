Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kimbra’s new release — “Like They Do On The TV” — was written in a time machine. Not so much in the future, not so much from the past. Just sort of everywhere all at once. It’s been a while since we got a new album from Kimbra even though her first single for her new album — Primal Heart — was released way back in September of 2017. In fact “Like They Do On The TV” is actually the fifth single in advance of the album which was pushed back until April 20, 2018.

But, by the sounds of it; we’re all the better for the wait. Sometimes the lush sweep of a synth pad can feel like a deep breath of fresh air and that is exactly what this song is. The chorus bears a passing resemblance to Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” but it isn’t a derivative lift so much as an iteration on the theme.

Primal Heart will also see Kimbra do a large-scale tour of the US in support of its release. The 24 date tour features a few shows with Son Lux, ODESZA, and Beck, and will include a stop at New York’s Rough Trade where fans who pre-order the album will receive a free ticket to the show. Primal Heart will be available starting on 04/20, but her tour kicks off April 16 in Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade. The rest of the tour dates are listed below.

Primal Heart Tour Dates

04/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

04/26 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem°

05/27 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageantˆ

05/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawnˆ

05/01 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilionˆ

05/03 — Pittsburgh, PA, @ Stage AEˆ

05/04 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilionˆ

05/05 — Birmingham, AL @ Concert Hall at the BJCC°

05/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheaterˆ

05/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Amphitheaterˆ

05/12 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheaterˆ

05/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*

05/15 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic*

05/17 — Dallas, TX @ Trees*

05/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

05/19 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk*

05/21 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

05/22 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird*

05/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall*

05/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

05/26 — San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern*

05/29 — Kansas City, MO @ Madrid

05/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/31 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar