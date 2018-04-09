King Tuff Is OK With Being Eaten By The Sun On The Psychedelic New Song ‘Neverending Sunshine’

04.09.18

King Tuff, one of the most enigmatic people in indie music, has a new album coming out in just a few days (April 13), and we’ve already gotten some promising looks at The Other so far, via the title track, “Psycho Star,” and the Jenny Lewis-featuring “Thru The Cracks.” Before the album drops, he’s shared one more sneak peek at it, with the euphoric new song “Neverending Sunshine.”

Tuff shared a statement about the song, in which he says that it’s “about being eaten by the Sun and being OK with that,” and that he wonders why more people don’t recognize the Sun as an object of worship:

“Music and Nature are my religion, and I’ve always thought of the Sun as God. It seems so obvious to me and I think it’s funny that more people don’t just straight up worship the Sun. It’s a giant ball of energy in the sky that we revolve around and gave life to everything on this planet. You can’t even look directly at it. We feel happy in its beautiful warm rays and depressed when it’s obscured. They should make stained glass temples on the beach that play all the best songs about the Sun on repeat and you can just lay in them and dream. I had a dream once that I was in a subterranean graveyard, the walls and ceiling were covered in moss and ferns, and there was this amazing pure white sunlight emanating from within the room. It was the most peaceful feeling I ever felt. I wrote ‘Sun Medallion’ not long after that dream. I still think about that place and hope I can find it again someday. ‘Neverending Sunshine’ is about being eaten by the Sun and being OK with that. It’s also just a jam you can play with your windows down wearing next to nothing while you’re holding hands with a Slurpee.”

Listen to “Neverending Sunshine” above.

