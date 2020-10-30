Fast-rising Chicago star King Von links up with fellow Windy City greenhorn Polo G in the ominous video for “The Code” from his newly released album, Welcome To O-Block. The sci-fi-horror oriented video sees Von and Polo using a computer program to entrap their enemies, whom they spend the rest of the video torturing with the help of a scantily clad assistant. The beat is a typically sinister piano loop, while the titular “Code” refers to the code of the streets — no snitching allowed.

King Von, who signed with Lil Durk’s Only The Family sometime before his 2018 breakout single “Crazy Story,” has broken out in a huge way this year, beginning with his second album Levon James. That project launched him into another stratum of stardom thanks to cross exposure to fans of other breakout street artists like G Herbo, NLE Choppa, Tee Grizzley, and YNW Melly. Following up with Welcome To O-Block, Von capitalized on the booming buzz, roping in co-conspirators like Dreezy, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, and of course, Lil Durk for a project that has already become something of a fan favorite.

Meanwhile, Polo G has enjoyed a stellar follow-up to his breakout 2019, appearing on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover, rapping in the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher, and dropping the well-received album, The GOAT.

Watch the video for “The Code” above.

Welcome To O-Block is out now via Only The Family Entertainment / EMPIRE. Get it here.