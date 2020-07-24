King Von Condemns Snitching In His Hair-Raising ‘Why He Told’ Video

Rising Chicago star King Von questions the loyalty of a onetime friend in the hair-raising video for his new single “Why He Told.” Von, a member of Lil Durk’s Only The Family clique, has only been active for around two years, but already, he’s one of the Windy City’s go-to artists for stark tales of street life as his profile grows from promising newcomer to certified star in-the-making.

The “Why He Told” video sees Von reminiscing on a former associate who couldn’t handle the pressure when the authorities came around asking questions. “Could’ve did that time,” he sighs on the chorus, condemning his partner-turned-snitch. The video tracks with the lyrics, opening on a female officer activating a tape recorder and rewinds through the guilty visions of the aforementioned snitch, who imagines Von pursuing him and wakes up in cold sweats from the guilt of turning his coat.

Earlier this year, Von released his second album, LeVon James, to a warm reception from both fans and critics, as well as a respectable No. 63 debut on the Billboard 200. The album featured appearances from G Herbo, Lil Durk, NLE Choppa, Tee Grizzley, YNW Melly, and Yungeen Ace. Von also recently appeared on Mozzy’s “Body Count.”

Watch King Von’s “Why He Told” video above.