Kodak Black Apologized To Yung Miami For Rapping That He Wanted To Hit Her In The Stomach

08.11.19 5 hours ago

Getty Image

Kodak Black is currently behind bars, but still somehow manages to get himself in hot water. Recently, the rapper posted a freestyle recorded over the phone by a friend to his Instagram. In the rap, Kodak discussed his recent relationship with City Girls’ Yung Miami.

Miami left Kodak and recently announced a pregnancy with 808 Mafia’s Southside. Black was clearly hurt and in his freestyle rapped about wanting to hit her in the stomach. The verse sparked outrage across the internet and Kodak seemingly came to his senses and apologized to Yung Miami for his comments.

In the freestyle, Kodak Black got violent toward Yung Miami. “And I bought Yung Miami a ring she wanted 808’s baby / When I see her I’m a hit that b*ch in her stomach / The way I keep this sh*t too real I’m f*ckin’ up my money.”

After facing backlash, Kodak backtracked and apologized in a cryptic tweet. Kodak wrote the hashtag #YungMiami and said he realized how petty “that move” was.

But Kodak isn’t known for apologizing, and fans who replied seem to think the apologetic tweet was staged.

Staged or not, it seems Kodak wants to put the drama behind him and focus on other matters at hand. Black is currently in jail for after prosecutors pinned a gun owned by him to a shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida. The rapper turned himself into police shortly before he was set to perform a Rolling Loud set in Miami last May. The rapper was denied bail after prosecutors deemed he was dangerous to the community.

Around The Web

TAGS808 Mafiacity girlsKodak BackSouthsideYung Miami
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP