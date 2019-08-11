Getty Image

Kodak Black is currently behind bars, but still somehow manages to get himself in hot water. Recently, the rapper posted a freestyle recorded over the phone by a friend to his Instagram. In the rap, Kodak discussed his recent relationship with City Girls’ Yung Miami.

Miami left Kodak and recently announced a pregnancy with 808 Mafia’s Southside. Black was clearly hurt and in his freestyle rapped about wanting to hit her in the stomach. The verse sparked outrage across the internet and Kodak seemingly came to his senses and apologized to Yung Miami for his comments.

In the freestyle, Kodak Black got violent toward Yung Miami. “And I bought Yung Miami a ring she wanted 808’s baby / When I see her I’m a hit that b*ch in her stomach / The way I keep this sh*t too real I’m f*ckin’ up my money.”

After facing backlash, Kodak backtracked and apologized in a cryptic tweet. Kodak wrote the hashtag #YungMiami and said he realized how petty “that move” was.

#YungMiami Gimmicks Are For Suckas, As I Sit Back I Realize How Petty That Move Was And As A Man It’s Certain Things We Refrain From. — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) August 11, 2019

But Kodak isn’t known for apologizing, and fans who replied seem to think the apologetic tweet was staged.

You a clone. Kodak would never say this. — pleaseshutup (@fan_kodak) August 11, 2019

Who tweeted this for you — DANN (@Baybidann) August 11, 2019

Staged or not, it seems Kodak wants to put the drama behind him and focus on other matters at hand. Black is currently in jail for after prosecutors pinned a gun owned by him to a shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida. The rapper turned himself into police shortly before he was set to perform a Rolling Loud set in Miami last May. The rapper was denied bail after prosecutors deemed he was dangerous to the community.