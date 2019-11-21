Kodak Black Appeals His Prison Sentence As More Gun Charges Head His Way

Almost a week to the day, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges on November 13. Since being locked up, however, Black alledgedly beat up a prison guard, while also getting hit himself with additional gun charges.

Black’s 46-month sentences come on the heels of the rapper knowingly falsifying documents to obtain firearms back in May. Black’s additional two gun charges come via Florida State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, and the charges are two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Each charge comes with an additional 30-year sentence on top of Black’s initial 46-month sentence.

That is unless Black wins his prison sentence appeal. Wednesday, Kodak’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal for Black’s case that ended in a 46-month sentence. The notice reads the following:

“Notice is hereby given that the Defendant, Bill K. Kapri, takes and enters this, his Notice of Appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to review the Orders, Judgment and Sentence entered on November 13, 2019.”

We’ll have more on this story as news develops. While in prison, Black wants to obtain a college degree as well, according to TMZ.

