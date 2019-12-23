Kodak Black may be locked up for the next four years, but that isn’t stopping him from getting into the holiday spirit and giving back. TMZ reports that the Dying To Live rapper announced multiple donations to various charities and individuals over the weekend, including a donation of specialized gifts to a family with a blind child.

Kodak’s attorney told TMZ that the rapper authorized his team to buy toys for the Paradise Day Care Center in his native Broward County, FL. The toys will be distributed to kids aged 2-7 years old from 70 families in need. Kodak also donated cash and gifts — including specialized games, bedding, and iPads — to the family of a blind child that was brought to his attention through the LightHouse For The Blind organization. Finally, Kodak also approved a $1,000 donation to Rabbi Kaplan of the Downtown Jewish Center Chabad in Fort Lauderdale to help build a new synagogue.

Kodak was sentenced to 46 months in prison after being arrested for falsifying documents while buying guns. Kodak — who was already under investigation at the time of the purchase, making the purchase illegal — used an incorrect ID number and stated that he was not currently under investigation. The rapper reportedly faces two more charges in his gun case and is still awaiting trial in his previous sexual assault case.

