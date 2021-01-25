Late last year, as Donald Trump agitated to overturn the results of the recent election, Kodak Black made it a point to trouble the outgoing administration for an early release from prison. He tweeted support for the so-called “Platinum Plan” and even offered to donate $1 million to charity within the first year after his release if he was pardoned.

However, now that his wish has been granted, with Trump commuting Kodak’s sentence on his last day in office, sharp-eyed fans noticed that Kodak’s donation promise may have been rescinded. Several noticed that the tweet had been deleted (although screenshots last forever, as you can see above), although Kodak profusely thanked Trump and even shouted-out the former game show host in his new song, “Last Day In.”

After the tweet’s absence was noted, Kodak Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, reached out to TMZ to offer a statement.

“A statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate and although Kodak has always given to charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything. Some think this is a story. It isn’t. Instead of harping on a young Black man and how much charity he does, why don’t we take a look at the amount of charity the writers of these articles do? Last week, Kodak pledged $100k to setting up a scholarship fund in the name of Meadow Pollack. The week before he donated $50k to barstool fund to help small businesses. That’s $150k and he’s been out 5 days.”

That may be the case, but this may be a case of Kodak’s words speaking louder than his actions — especially since he still faces prosecution in his 2016 sexual assault case in which he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at a hotel after one of his concerts.