Kodak Black spent nearly two years in jail after falsifying documents in order to purchase a gun, but thanks to Donald Trump, he was pardoned and freed earlier this week. In celebration of his newfound freedom, the rapper released his new single, “Last Day In,” in which he addresses the pardon. “Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is on the money,” he raps on the song. “All they hatin’ presidents has become evident to me.”

Once he was released, Kodak addressed Trump over Twitter, where he’s been permanently banend. “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” he wrote. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

Despite the pardon, the rapper still faces sexual misconduct charges in South Carolina, stemming from a 2016 incident. Prosecutors in South Carolina say they will pursue a case for the incident, a process that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. In the summer of 2016, he was charged with criminal sexual conduct after being accused of raping a 17-year-old fan in a hotel room. He was banned from returning to the state unless it was to face trial, where he faces a potential 30-year sentence.

You can listen to the new song above.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.