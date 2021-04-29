Kodak Black will avoid jail time in his sexual assault case that dates back to a 2016 incident. According to CBS affiliate WBTW, the rapper entered a guilty plea for assaulting a high school student, an act he was indicted for on first-degree sexual assault charges back in 2017. Under the deal, Kodak pled guilty to lesser charges of first-degree assault and battery. As a result, rather than the suspended 10-year sentence that he originally faced, he’ll be on probation for 18 months.

According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, the victim in the case was present during the court proceeding and agreed to the terms of the plea deal, which also included Kodak vocally taking responsibility for his actions, agreeing to undergo counseling, and publicly apologizing to the victim, which he did in court. He was also joined by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in court. Earlier this year, Jackson called for former President Donald Trump to commute Kodak’s 2019 sentence on weapons charges. Trump eventually pardoned him on his final day in office, something Kodak celebrated on his “Last Day In” single.

On a more recent note, Kodak’s security guard was shot earlier this month. The incident occurred in a Tallahassee, Florida McDonald’s parking lot and left the security guard with a bullet wound in his leg.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.