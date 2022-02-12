Early Saturday morning, TMZ reported that Kodak Black was involved in a fight that resulted in four injuries, three from gunshot wounds and one in an as-yet-unrevealed way. The incident occurred outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, where Justin Bieber was hosting an after party that had a guest list including Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. Now, in a new update, it’s been reported that Kodak Black himself was one of the three people who suffered gunshot wounds as a result of the fight.

TMZ says Kodak was hit in the leg during the scuffle and that he’s in stable condition at an area hospital. The publication reports that Kodak attended Bieber’s after party with no issues, but it’s when he left that things took a turn. While he and his team were leaving, someone in Kodak’s crew was allegedly jumped which caused Kodak himself to hop in the mess to defend his associate. In a video provided by TMZ, Kodak can be seen throwing punches, and not too long after that, gunshots can be heard.

Law enforcement says ten rounds of gunshots were fired during the fight. Officials have yet to identify any suspect(s) in the incident and the gunman remains at large.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.