Last year, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s new media company, PgLang, found instant success with its first artist, Baby Keem. Keem’s debut album, The Melodic Blue, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, while the rapper himself garnered a Best Rap Performance Grammy Award alongside his cousin Kendrick for the album’s single “Family Ties.” This past weekend, they capped Keem’s successful rookie season with a performance at Coachella, where Kendrick joined the younger rapper onstage to perform their Grammy-winning hit.

Now, the LA-based label/production studio will aim to repeat its first success with its next artist, Tanna Leone, who made his PgLang debut last month on “With The Villains” and “Lucky.” This week, he announced the release date for his own debut album, Sleepy Soldier, which is due Friday, April 29. To accompany the announcement, he dropped the video for his latest single, “Death N’ Taxes,” which sees him standing stoically in front of scenes from a chaotic life. From schoolyard fights to funerals, Tanna reviews the moments that have left the biggest impacts on him, subtly revealing who he is by depicting what he’s been through.

Meanwhile, his formerly released singles “With The Villians” and “Lucky” won’t be among Sleepy Soldier‘s 14 tracks when it drops this Friday, but with a tracklist that doesn’t reveal any of the features, it’ll be worth checking out to see if there are any surprises. In the meantime, check out the video for “Death N’ Taxes” above.