Although Kodak Black’s current prison sentence for gun possession was recently commuted by hotel magnate turned failed autocrat Donald Trump, the Florida rapper’s legal troubles are far from over. TMZ reports that the pardon only extended to the sentence he was already serving for falsifying gun registration records and do not extend to his arguably more serious sexual assault charge in South Carolina — and prosecutors say they will continue to pursue the 2016 case, which was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kodak was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the summer of 2016 after being accused of raping a then-17-year-old fan in a hotel room. He was reportedly banned from South Carolina except to stand trial, and he faces a potential 30-year sentence if convicted. While he did his best to rehab his image while behind bars on unrelated charges and once he was free, he still caught flak multiple times in the intervening years for expressing misogynistic views and walking out of an interview with Hot 97 when he was asked about the case upfront.

He was arrested in 2019 after being arrested driving across the Canadian border with guns and drugs in his car and subsequently sentenced in separate cases to 46 months in prison. He was moved to a new facility after a violent altercation with several guards last year, and was finally released early by the favor-seeking Trump, but it looks like he might still face consequences for at least some of his alleged actions when the sexual misconduct case continues.