It was reported earlier this week that Kodak Black’s security guard was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Florida. The event is still pretty fresh, so it’s currently under investigation and TMZ is reporting that according to law enforcement sources, the shooting was a targeted hit on Black. Furthermore, police are apparently investigating some threats to Black’s life made online, and that includes comments made by Southside.

Over the weekend, Southside got on Instagram Live and shared a message directed at Black, saying, “Yak, you still a b*tch. We can bump, too. I’ll be back in Miami in a week. Pull up wherever, we can bump. Don’t bring no security.” That comment was seemingly a response to Black mentioning Yung Miami, Southside’s girlfriend who Black dated before he went to prison, on Instagram Live.

In regards to the shooting, there are reportedly no officially named suspects in the shooting at the moment and the investigation is ongoing.

In March, Southside was arrested in Miami on firearms charges and for knowingly driving with a suspended license. Meanwhile, Southside recently declared that he’s considering retiring from producing after the release of the next 808 Mafia project, saying, “Just kno this album is going to be great. I’m still gone lead for the culture, I’m still gone try to put new producers on, but as a producer, I’m throwing the towel in after this album.”