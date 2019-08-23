Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kyle and Teyana Taylor drive each other up the wall in Kyle’s eye-popping new video for “F You I Love You.” Directed by Teyana Taylor — who has been in her “Spike Lee” bag of late, heading videos for Missy Elliott, Kash Doll, and Schoolboy Q — the video uses clever camera tricks and wonky angles to produce a distinctive, loopy look as the two performers play out the ups and downs of a relationship. The video un-romanticizes love, breaking it down to the day-to-day grind of fussing, making up, and putting in some serious together time.

The new song comes from the deluxe edition of Kyle’s debut album Light Of Mine, which he released by surprise last night. The update includes 6 new songs, including the recently released Lil Yachty collaboration “Hey Julie!” and new collaborations with MadeinTYO and Wiz Khalifa, with whom Kyle starred in the Netflix original film The After Party. Previous singles from the original Light Of Mine included “iSpy,” Kyle’s breakout single with Lil Yachty, “Playinwitme” featuring Bay Area singer Kehlani, “Babies” with Def Jam singer Alessia Cara, and the uptempo “To The Moon.”

In the year since the original Light Of Mine dropped, Kyle has worked on an anti-bullying campaign, toured with some of his album costars, and produced and starred in a hilarious, semi-animated sketch show that harkens back to the days of Saturday morning cartoons, with a wicked, grown-up twist. He’s currently working on a follow-up album.

