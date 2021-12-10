Less than two years after he released his fourth project See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!, Kyle is gearing up to share his latest body of work with the world. Last weekend he announced It’s Not So Bad will arrive on January 28, but the upcoming project won’t be your typical musical release. “Instead of splitting the royalties with the label, I’ll be selling this project as an NFT to give an opportunity for my fans to own this project with me,” Kyle revealed in his announcement. “We’re in this together. Forever & Ever.” Now, we’ve received the latest single from the upcoming project.

I MISS U TOUR 💗 COMING TO A CITY NEAR U

ITS BEEN TOO LONG

AND IM BRINGING @col3trane & @levenkali

Tickets on sale Friday pic.twitter.com/jW6WyfV6eL — superduperkyle.eth (@SuperDuperKyle) December 6, 2021

Kyle returns with “Perfect,” and just like much of his discography, the new track is a light-hearted upbeat release that finds him celebrating the arrival of an ideal companion in his life. The new song joins recent releases like “Love Me Like You Say You Love Me,” “Optimistic” with Dougie F, and “Sunday.”

“Perfect” also arrives after Kyle announced his I Miss U Tour for 2022. Kyle will be accompanied by singers Col3trane and Leven Kali across the string of shows that begin on February 10 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and continue into March before he wraps things up in Ventura, California, where he grew up.

You can listen to “Perfect” in the video above and scroll up to check out the full dates for the 2022 I Miss U Tour.