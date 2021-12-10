Music

Kyle Celebrates Having The ‘Perfect’ Person In His Life On His Spirited New Track

by:

Less than two years after he released his fourth project See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!, Kyle is gearing up to share his latest body of work with the world. Last weekend he announced It’s Not So Bad will arrive on January 28, but the upcoming project won’t be your typical musical release. “Instead of splitting the royalties with the label, I’ll be selling this project as an NFT to give an opportunity for my fans to own this project with me,” Kyle revealed in his announcement. “We’re in this together. Forever & Ever.” Now, we’ve received the latest single from the upcoming project.

Kyle returns with “Perfect,” and just like much of his discography, the new track is a light-hearted upbeat release that finds him celebrating the arrival of an ideal companion in his life. The new song joins recent releases like “Love Me Like You Say You Love Me,” “Optimistic” with Dougie F, and “Sunday.”

“Perfect” also arrives after Kyle announced his I Miss U Tour for 2022. Kyle will be accompanied by singers Col3trane and Leven Kali across the string of shows that begin on February 10 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and continue into March before he wraps things up in Ventura, California, where he grew up.

You can listen to “Perfect” in the video above and scroll up to check out the full dates for the 2022 I Miss U Tour.

Listen To This
Alt-J Is Ready For A Christmas Party With Their Holiday Playlist
by: Twitter
The Best Albums of 2021 That You Might Have Missed
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×