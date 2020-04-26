From musical artists to doctors, the entire world has been affected one way or another as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. One group in particular impacted is the education system, as students all across the world have been sent home from their respective schools and left to finish the academic year from their homes. As a result, key moments like prom have been canceled or are likely at risk of being canceled. Looking to give these students a chance to somewhat live out their prom as normally as possible, Kyle comes through with a new idea.

Sharing a flyer on his Instagram page, Kyle announced the Super Duper Prom by sharing a throwback picture from his own prom.

“You are cordially invited to the Super Duper Prom April 29 (SuperDuperKyle Day) we’re giving you the prom you deserve so ask that special someone to be your date!” he said in the page’s caption. “Hosted by yours truly on IG Live. This is gonna be a night to remember.”

Kicking off Wednesday night at 7PM PST, attendees are asked to “get creative and put together your best quarantine outfit.” Kyle will serve as a judge for the prom outfits and hand out cash prizes for the best one. The first-place outfit will win $5000, the second-place outfit will win $1000 and the third-place outfit will win $500. Music for the prom will be provided by DJ Jadab0o and special guests will also make appearances during the night.