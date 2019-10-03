Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are one of the biggest couples in entertainment, although right now, it appears that their relationship may not be in peak form. It was reported yesterday that the two are taking a break from their relationship. They were last seen together publicly at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly. Jenner also apparently attended Justin and Hailey Bieber’s recent wedding without Scott.

Shortly after these rumors came out, Jenner was seen spending time with Tyga, with whom she was previously in a relationship. It was rumored that the two were on a late-night date, but now Jenner has heard enough, and she’s getting the facts straight. Jenner has taken to Twitter to address the situation, writing of her run-in with Tyga, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

She followed that up with a clarification about her relationship with Scott, writing, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

This news comes at a time when Scott likely already has a lot on his mind, as it was recently revealed that his Astroworld festival is returning in November.