Getty Image

Music

Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors About Her Travis Scott Break-Up And Subsequent Date With Tyga

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are one of the biggest couples in entertainment, although right now, it appears that their relationship may not be in peak form. It was reported yesterday that the two are taking a break from their relationship. They were last seen together publicly at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary Look Mom, I Can Fly. Jenner also apparently attended Justin and Hailey Bieber’s recent wedding without Scott.

Shortly after these rumors came out, Jenner was seen spending time with Tyga, with whom she was previously in a relationship. It was rumored that the two were on a late-night date, but now Jenner has heard enough, and she’s getting the facts straight. Jenner has taken to Twitter to address the situation, writing of her run-in with Tyga, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

She followed that up with a clarification about her relationship with Scott, writing, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

This news comes at a time when Scott likely already has a lot on his mind, as it was recently revealed that his Astroworld festival is returning in November.

Topics: #Tyga, #Kylie Jenner

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: EVA, Stillhungry, And More Bandcamp Albums From September

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

by: Twitter
×