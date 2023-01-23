Whether Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up again is anybody’s guess (and nobody’s business), but they do share two children: four-year-old Stormi and a nearly one-year-old son. Jenner initially announced his name was Wolf Webster shortly after his birth but later changed it. His new name had been kept private until Jenner posted to Instagram over the weekend.

Jenner’s Instagram carousel featured the first public photos of her son’s face along with the caption “AIRE [white heart emoji].”

The internet reaction was fast and vast, predictably. One fan account asked, “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?” Jenner commented, “AIR [heart emoji].”

Jenner’s post has been liked nearly 21.6 million likes (and counting) as of this morning, January 23. The comments section was just as crowded. Kris Jenner wrote, “I love you Aire Webster [heart emoji],” while Hailey Bieber seemingly couldn’t handle it: “[crying emojis] Aire angel.” Other commenters included Rosalía, SZA, Khloe Kardashian (“The king!!! Young king!!!!!”), and former Uproxx cover star Chloe Bailey.

Since then, Jenner has continued to break the internet with posts from Paris Haute Couture Week. This morning, Jenner attended Schiaparelli’s runway show with a faux lion’s head as her accessory. She sat beside Doja Cat, who showed up covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

See Jenner’s Paris shots below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnwVWb4N_wb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnv6wwctzPo/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnu5147NSCh/