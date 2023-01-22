Kylie Jenner Finally Revealed The Name Of Her And Travis Scott’s Son

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of her and Travis Scott‘s son. Today (January 21) the reality star and makeup mogul took to Instagram to share an adorable set of photos of her and her son. The photo was captioned “AIRE” with a white heart emoji. While it was rather cryptic, Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner commented on the post saying, “I love you Aire Webster,” confirming the baby’s name.

Aire was born last February, and Kylie and Scott had previously shared that their son’s name was Wolf Jacques Webster. However, shortly after revealing the name, Kylie took to her Instagram story to reveal that their son’s name was no longer Wolf.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” Jenner said. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Earlier this month, Kylie and Scott reportedly broke up, however, they are still said to be co-parenting Aire and their first-born daughter, Stormi.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” said the source close to the Kardashians. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”