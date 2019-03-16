Getty Image

Lady Gaga has been basking in success after winning a Grammy for her duet, “Shallow,” with Bradly Cooper and then performing the song live at the Oscars. A small group of guests at the Black Rabbit Rose in Hollywood were in for a surprise on Thursday when Grammy-winner herself waltzed on stage.

“I’m here to ruin the party. I’m so sorry,” she joked after taking the stage in a luxurious fur coat. “You know, my whole life, I’ve been called irresponsible,” she told the crowd before launching into her first cover of Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible”. “It doesn’t make me so mad because it’s kind of true… and I like to hear the truth.”

Lady Gaga gave the crowd a vibrato-full cover of “Call Me Irresponsible” and slowly sulked off her fur coat to the swaying music.