The sensation in both the music and film world for the last few weeks has been A Star Is Born. The Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-led vehicle has found itself at the top of the charts in both worlds thanks in no small part for satisfying in all realms: performances, direction, and songwriting. This is where if you haven’t seen the movie yet you should stop reading and just watch the video above.

“I’ll Never Love Again” is the big finale in the movie, Gaga’s true Bodyguard moment (not to be confused with “Shallow,” the movie’s best song and probably future Oscar winner). The song is hinted at earlier in the film as a love song that Cooper’s Jackson Maine writes for Gaga’s Ally. By the end of the picture, Cooper is dead and Gaga sings the tune as a heartbreaking tribute to him. The film’s version has a slight variation where it cuts to Cooper singing the song for its conclusion, but this video is all Gaga giving a show-stopping vocal performance. The video offers it all up over a montage of the Jackson/Ally relationship, giving fans of the movie a chance to relive the tragic tale all over again.

Watch Lady Gaga’s dramatic “I’ll Never Love Again” above and check out A Star Is Born in theaters now.