Lady Gaga Celebrates Tenth Anniversary Of ‘Just Dance’ With Emotional Video And Hashtag

#Lady Gaga
04.08.18 5 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s hard to imagine a world without Lady Gaga. The once controversial now conventional singer came out of nowhere in 2008 with her first single “Just Dance” and changed the pop game forever. Though it was technically her song “Poker Face” that catapulted her into the stratosphere, “Just Dance” came first and established the launch pad she would inevitably take off from.

Well, it’s been ten years today since Gaga vogued her way into our hearts with “Just Dance”. And in order to commemorate the occasion, she released a nostalgic video over on her twitter that does a pretty good job summing up her whiplash ride to fame and fortune. Media clips from Jimmy Kimmel, The Ellen Show, and MTV show up as well as home videos, behind the scenes clips of her videos and some revealing shots of her most infamous outfits. It might make you teary-eyed and long for a new album from the head monster in chief herself or it might just remind you how fast time flies and how old you’ve become.

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSGagaJust DanceLADY GAGALittlemonsters

