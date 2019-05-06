Lady Gaga Made Four Outfit Changes In 15 Minutes At The Met Gala

Getty Image

Lady Gaga has a long history of extravagant outfits. Going back as far as the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, where she wore a dress made completely out of raw beef, the “Shallow” singer has built a reputation for intense fashion choices at major events. That’s why, back in October, when the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute announced that theme for its annual gala would be “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” we all should have known Gaga was going to bring the heat. On Monday night, the 33-year-old pop star did not disappoint.

Lady Gaga as iconic as always #MetGala #AlfombraRojaE! pic.twitter.com/mP5Y27Ujn5 — j a d e is proud of Harry (@CalumAsses) May 6, 2019

In an entrance for the ages, Gaga sported four unique looks (each one campier than the last) in an astounding fifteen-minute time span. The fit marathon began with an enormous, pink Brandon Maxwell dress, the train of which required a small militia of attendants to hold up. She paired the dress with a pink hair bow the size of a small dog, plus liquorish rope eyelashes.

Getty Image

Next Gaga broke out a slimmer, elegant black dress and carried a large black umbrella.

Getty Image

Stage three involved a iPhone case made to look like a giant, ’90s cellphone, large sunglasses, and a form-fitting pink dress that somehow felt even brighter than the first.

Getty Image

For the finale, Gaga stripped all the way down. She strutted down the pink carpet in just her brawn, underwear, and fishnet stockings. Behind her, she towed a small, pink wagon, that appeared to have bottles of champagne on it. Completing the look were a pair of perilously tall, sequined platform heels that must’ve given her 5’1″ frame at least a 7″ bump.

You can check out all the looks below.