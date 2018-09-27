Watch Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Perform ‘Shallow’ From ‘A Star Is Born’ In A New Video

09.27.18

A Star Is Born won’t hit theaters until next Friday, but fans excited for the movie have something to get them through the week of anticipation. On Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today, the film’s star Lady Gaga premiered “Shallow.” The song is most recognizable as the one in the trailer (you know, “I’m off the deep end / Watch as I dive in,” the part where you get chills because of how incredible Gaga sounds), but before today, the song wasn’t available to listen to in full.

“Shallow” is a duet between Gaga and her co-star Bradley Cooper, who is also the film’s director. On the Beats 1 show, Gaga told Lowe that she “stopped in her tracks” the first time she heard Cooper sing. “He’s such an incredible filmmaker, an incredible actor, producer, screenplay writer, songwriter. I mean I watched him become a musician before my eyes and I loved singing with him. I love his voice.”

Gaga and Cooper also worked with veteran producer Mark Ronson and his frequent collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando. The version of “Shallow” being released as a single, along with every song on the soundtrack and in the movie, was recorded live. Gaga assured that “there’s no lip-syncing in this movie.” The vocals on “Shallow” sound incredible. Gaga is a goddess as always, and anyone skeptical about Cooper’s singing chops can listen to this song and eat their words. He sounds pretty great, too.

A Star Is Born opens on October 5. Listen to “Shallow” above.

