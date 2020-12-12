City Girls welcomed Lakeyah to the Quality Control family by hopping on a track off the rapper’s LP Time’s Up. On order to celebrate Friday’s release of Time’s Up, JT and Young Miami got together with Lakeyah to film a vibrant visual alongside their “Female Goat” remix.

The visual opens with Lakeyah delivering her verse with an actual goat in tow. The camera then moves to JT to allow the rapper to flex her flow in front of a vibrant backdrop before closing out with Young Miami’s confident bars.

In other City Girls news, JT recently found herself in hot water when a series of past problematic tweets resurfaced from her account. Some of the tweets dated all the way back to 2011 and saw the rapper making fun of everything from R. Kelly’s alleged sex abuse to Osama Bin Laden.

Of course, people tried to cancel JT but instead of posting a screenshot from her notes app or going on Instagram Live to make an apology, the rapper took a different approach. JT deleted her account in order to scrub her Twitter history and then the next day, she returned. After simply tweeting “hi,” one fan noticed that JT had made her profile photo a screenshot of 2016 viral video of a man singing an apology in court.

Watch Lakeyah and City Girls’ “Female Goat” video above.

Time’s Up is out now via Quality Control. Get it here.