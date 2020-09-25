Lana Del Rey’s 2020 has been laced with hills and valleys to say the least. Switching lanes and taking a stab at poetry, Del Rey debuted her first poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass at the end of July by releasing its audio version, while promising to release its physical version at the end of the September. This arrived after she faced criticism for a post she shared about her chart-topping peers. Heading back to her music lane for a new release as she continues work on her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, Lana Del Rey supplies a remix to Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics.”

The song begins with a quick flash by Del Rey and her gentle croon before Maeson’s low-octave voice appears alongside Del Rey’s during the song’s first verse. Taking a turn for the chorus, the duo’s vocals roar as they send proclamations of “tripping on hallucinogenics” into the skies. Pushed by the breezy strings of a guitar on the track’s production, the duo close out the track and bring it to a smooth and comforting end.

The track arrives after Lana Del Rey gave an update on her upcoming Chemtrails Over The Country Club, one she delivered from the set of the music video for the album’s title track. She also revealed that one of the album’s singles is titled “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.”

Listen to Lana Del Rey’s “Hallucinogenics” remix above.

Matt Maeson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group