How Lana Del Rey Became The Queen Of Soundtracks

It’s almost hard to believe at this point, but when she burst on the scene in the early 2010s, Lana Del Rey was a controversial figure. After the success of her viral single “Video Games” in late 2011, and a much-blogged-about Brooklyn “secret show” at the now-defunct indie venue Glasslands, the scramble for information about her sudden rise led to a lot of speculation about backstory — and most of it was bad.

By the time Born To Die came out in 2012, she faced criticism for crimes like changing her name, getting plastic surgery, and signing a deal with Interscope Records. After word of her major label deal got out, accusations that she was an “industry plant” along with a botched SNL performance didn’t help the young star any, either. In the end, despite the ire of certain critics, her debut album fared well commercially, notching a No. 2 debut on the Billboard charts and becoming the fifth-best-selling album of the year. A quick-following EP, Paradise, came out later that year and also did fine, debuting at No. 10 and picking up a Grammy nod.

But even with these accolades, Del Rey was still miles from the unstoppable melancholy pop force she is today. These days, the most controversial thing she does is call out Kanye on Instagram for supporting Trump, or covering Long Beach stoner-punks Sublime, which at first came as a surprising move. Once it was revealed that her cover was scheduled to be featured on a doc about the band, the move was much less surprising. Arguably, it was Lana Del Rey’s relationship to film and her contributions to major film soundtracks that reconstructed her role in mainstream culture as much as her discography itself did.

Her strides in that realm began in earnest in 2013, a year after her debut, when she wrote and starred in the short film Tropico. In the clip, she’s still a singer, but the longform narrative shifts the medium from musical to cinematic in a way that was still fairly unusual for a pop star; this was pre-Lemonade by a few years, and the same year Vine and other video sharing apps were just beginning to pick up steam. Incorporating high-brow references like Walt Whitman and Alan Ginsburg, and contextualizing itself in a Biblical allegory, Tropico further painted Lana as an artist, not just another pop star, and doubled down on her indie darling status.

That same year Lana contributed her first original song to a soundtrack, co-writing “Young & Beautiful” with Baz Luhrmann for a star-studded remake of The Great Gatsby. The song was used at a peak moment of the buzz trailer for the film, and also released to radio as a standalone single. Considering she was described from the beginning as “Hollywood sadcore,” who better to soundtrack the interpretations of old-world glamour and ever-lingering hubris, melancholy, and gloom than Lana? Leaning into her cinematic songwriting was the best move, for Hollywood, and for Del Rey herself.