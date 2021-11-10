Larry Hoover Jr. Calls On Drake And Ye To End Their Feud To Push For His Father’s Release

In a recent interview with TMZ, Larry Hoover Jr., son of Gangsta Disciples gang founder Larry Hoover, called on Drake and Ye to finally end their longstanding feud and come together in the efforts to free his father, who has since become an advocate for community organizing and prison reform.

Hoover Jr., who appeared on Ye’s latest album, Donda, called Drake a “leader” and said, “leaders make decisions that people follow. This would be big. This is like Michael Jackson and Prince, the one we never seen. It’s gon’ be a ripple effect. We need togetherness and peace in this hip-hop community. We need togetherness and peace in our communities all throughout the United States. Be the leader and show, lead by example.”

The sentiment was echoed in a recent statement given by Ye himself, apparently at the behest of Drake’s mentor J Prince, requesting the Canadian rapper to join him onstage to play their 2021 albums at a benefit concert for the effort to secure Hoover’s release.

Hoover Jr. spoke on the idea in his interview, saying, “The concert thing, you know, we still working on that. [J. Prince] is dealing with Drake and speaking with him directly so he would have to pass the information on for that, as far as him coming all the way in. But hopefully, in a few days, it’s looking good and it’s looking like he should be moving forward to maybe take part in this whole thing.”

The elder Hoover is serving a life sentence (actually, six of them, which is really just stupid and a prime example of why prison reform is so needed) for a list of charges including conspiracy, extortion, money laundering, and murder for his connection to Chicago’s Gangsta Disciples gang.