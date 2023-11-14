Nearly seven years since the release of their last collaborative album, Collegrove, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have reunited for its sequel, Welcome 2 Collegrove. They’ve been hinting at its creation since 2018 and even plotted a release in 2020 that went unfulfilled. But now, the album is finally ready for release, and the duo has been promoting it with late-night appearances on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Here is everything to know about Welcome 2 Collegrove.

Release Date Welcome 2 ColleGrove is out 11/17 via Def Jam Recordings. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Scene 1: Welcome 2 Collegrove”

2. “G6”

3. “Big Diamonds” Feat. 21 Savage

4. “Presha”

5. “Long Story Short”

6. “Scene 2: Duffle Bag Boys”

7. “Million From Now”

8. “Crazy Thick”

9. “Transparency Feat. Usher

10. “Significant Other”

11. “Scene 3: Ladies Man”

12. “PPA” Feat. Fabolous

13. “Oprah & Gayle” Feat. Benny The Butcher

14. “Shame”

15. “Bars”

16. “Scene 4: No Fent”

17. “Godzilla” Feat. Vory

18. “Crown Snatcher”

19. “Can’t Believe You” Feat. Rick Ross

20. “Scene 5: Never Was Lost”

21. “Moonlight” Feat. Marsha Ambrosius

Features The features on the album will include 21 Savage, Benny the Butcher, Fabolous, Marsha Ambrosius, Rick Ross, Usher, and Vory. Singles The first single released was “Presha.” Future singles have yet to be released.