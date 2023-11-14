Nearly seven years since the release of their last collaborative album, Collegrove, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have reunited for its sequel, Welcome 2 Collegrove. They’ve been hinting at its creation since 2018 and even plotted a release in 2020 that went unfulfilled. But now, the album is finally ready for release, and the duo has been promoting it with late-night appearances on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Here is everything to know about Welcome 2 Collegrove.
Release Date
Welcome 2 ColleGrove is out 11/17 via Def Jam Recordings. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Scene 1: Welcome 2 Collegrove”
2. “G6”
3. “Big Diamonds” Feat. 21 Savage
4. “Presha”
5. “Long Story Short”
6. “Scene 2: Duffle Bag Boys”
7. “Million From Now”
8. “Crazy Thick”
9. “Transparency Feat. Usher
10. “Significant Other”
11. “Scene 3: Ladies Man”
12. “PPA” Feat. Fabolous
13. “Oprah & Gayle” Feat. Benny The Butcher
14. “Shame”
15. “Bars”
16. “Scene 4: No Fent”
17. “Godzilla” Feat. Vory
18. “Crown Snatcher”
19. “Can’t Believe You” Feat. Rick Ross
20. “Scene 5: Never Was Lost”
21. “Moonlight” Feat. Marsha Ambrosius
Features
The features on the album will include 21 Savage, Benny the Butcher, Fabolous, Marsha Ambrosius, Rick Ross, Usher, and Vory.
Singles
The first single released was “Presha.” Future singles have yet to be released.
Artwork
Tour
While no tour has yet been announced, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz did tour for their 2016 Collegrove project, so another tour wouldn’t be out of the question.