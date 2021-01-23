Getty Image
Larry King’s Interviews With Musical Acts Reemerge On Social Media After His Death

Early Saturday morning, news arrived that legendary talk show host Larry King had died at the age of 87. Cause of death has not yet been revealed, though his passing came three weeks after he was reportedly hospitalized with coronavirus complications. As expected, many took to Twitter to remember him and his captivating interviews. Of the many that resurfaced online, a good amount of them featured musical guests.

There was his interview with the late Mac Miller, in which the Pittsburgh rapper hilariously told King to repeatedly say “bootysniper.” Other iconic moments included one with Snoop Dogg that occurred at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles and another with Celine Dion, where she brings King to tears as she sang “My Heart Will Go On.” There was also his conversation with Lady Gaga, in which the singer made sure to rock suspenders just as he had for the past few decades.

King’s chats with 50 Cent, Tyler The Creator, Tinashe, and more resurfaced online. Some artists shared pictures from their interviews and thank him for his work. Mariah Carey posted an image on Twitter and said she was “grateful to have known him.” Barbra Streisand called him “one of a kind” and Steve Aoki said it was “an honor to have sat across the table from u” adding “legends never die.”

You can check out more musician-based remembrances below.

