Early Saturday morning, news arrived that legendary talk show host Larry King had died at the age of 87. Cause of death has not yet been revealed, though his passing came three weeks after he was reportedly hospitalized with coronavirus complications. As expected, many took to Twitter to remember him and his captivating interviews. Of the many that resurfaced online, a good amount of them featured musical guests.

Fun video of Larry King & Snoop Dogg at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in LA. #RIPLarryKing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wrJUrG8DOP — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) January 23, 2021

American Radio & TV host #LarryKing passed away this morning at the age of 87. A true icon in the media & entertainment world, this is one of my favorite moment.. #RIPLarryKing pic.twitter.com/ec1rGsZB24 — 𝗢𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗽𝗼|💖 (@ladeehcares) January 23, 2021

There was his interview with the late Mac Miller, in which the Pittsburgh rapper hilariously told King to repeatedly say “bootysniper.” Other iconic moments included one with Snoop Dogg that occurred at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles and another with Celine Dion, where she brings King to tears as she sang “My Heart Will Go On.” There was also his conversation with Lady Gaga, in which the singer made sure to rock suspenders just as he had for the past few decades.

Rest In Peace Larry King. What a wonderful life and an iconic career. I'm grateful to have known him. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uz3uavWehj — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 23, 2021

He was one of a kind! May he Rest In Peace. #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/cN5amzQuDr — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 23, 2021

Rest In Peace Larry King. 💔I grew up watching your interviews and never thought it would happen with me. Such an honor to have sat across the table from u. Legends never die pic.twitter.com/cFy8hGmQfR — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) January 23, 2021

King’s chats with 50 Cent, Tyler The Creator, Tinashe, and more resurfaced online. Some artists shared pictures from their interviews and thank him for his work. Mariah Carey posted an image on Twitter and said she was “grateful to have known him.” Barbra Streisand called him “one of a kind” and Steve Aoki said it was “an honor to have sat across the table from u” adding “legends never die.”

You can check out more musician-based remembrances below.

This is my favourite moment from any Prince interview, one I always try to go back to when I'm confused about my writing. Good job, #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/dq70HU0rQL — Rajeev Balasubramanyam (@Rajeevbalasu) January 23, 2021

Rip to TV Legend Larry King, here’s a throw back of when he interviewed @Beyonce ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOugRgYRPT — Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) January 23, 2021

Rip to TV Legend Larry King here’s a throw back of 2 years ago when he interviewed @Tinashe pic.twitter.com/OftMlCu0Yq — Kemai 👸🏽♥️ (@Original_miyah) January 23, 2021

Every time I hear of Larry King it brings me back to this interview with Mac Miller. What a great guy we lost. Rest In Peace Larry King and Mac 💜 pic.twitter.com/xz7TNWoKq9 — Tyler (@TGTwelve) January 23, 2021

Rest In Peace to the 🐐 Larry King 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6zLQoQN6Ss — The Gem Factory (@TheGemFactory) January 23, 2021

RIP #LarryKing. in 2014, years before @tylerthecreator would shed rap-centric notoriety for early viral hits like “Yonkers,” King inquired if the young artist Tyler had musical interest outside of hip-hop. note his reaction to being asked this— at the time, astounding— question. pic.twitter.com/GpGZWFxIEw — Audiomack (@audiomack) January 23, 2021

One of my favorite Larry King moments was 50 Cent breaking down his Vitamin Water business to him pic.twitter.com/d4pntwMVUF — Navjosh (@Navjosh) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King While established journalists & major networks didn't embrace Hip Hop, Larry welcomed them to his shows. His love for people & curiosity made for authentic, genuine interviews. pic.twitter.com/dc1UJV2nDY — Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) January 23, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.