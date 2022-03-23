Ahead of her upcoming sophomore album, 777, Latto stopped by Hot 97. During her visit, she delivered some hot bars for Funkmaster Flex’s Freestyle Session. For her freestyle, the “Big Energy” rapper was given the instrumental to UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem.”

During her freestyle, she boasts about her riches (“Got your record deal on my key ring”), alludes to the song’s original collaborators, specifically a particular Outkast member (“My boots Andre, they cost a cool 3000”), and reminds us that she doesn’t need a ghostwriter (“Y’all ain’t never heard a verse from me that I ain’t f*ckin’ wrote”).

Of course, in true Latto fashion, her freestyle isn’t short of randy one-liners and double entendres: “Ride wood good, that’s why I should’ve been on Roll Bounce.”

777‘s tracklist boasts an impressive line-up collaborators, including 21 Savage, Nardo Wick, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and a yet-to-be announced guest on the “Big Energy” remix. Despite pulling in several big names for the album, Latto recently shared that a male collaborator, whom she chose not to name, almost didn’t clear a feature for the album because she didn’t respond to his DM on Instagram.

Despite her competitive energy on her freestyle, Latto maintains that she doesn’t have beef with any of her fellow female rappers.

Check out Latto’s Funkmaster Flex Freestyle above.

777 is out 3/25 via RCA. Pre-save it here.