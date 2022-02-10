Latto‘s hit single “Big Energy” has been climbing the Hot 100 ever since its release last year, clocking in at 15 weeks on the chart and currently holding at No. 34 — its peak position to date. With the song doing so well, the timing is better than ever for Latto to release a remix and potentially launch it even further up the standings. But who would be on it? When a recent interview with Bootleg Kev brought up Doja Cat as a potential guest feature, Latto agreed that she “could hear it,” although she remained coy about details, only admitting that the remix is in the works.

It wouldn’t be the first time the pair has collaborated. In 2020, both rappers were tapped to appear on the remix of Chloe X Halle’s hit song “Do It” along with City Girls. Also, incidentally, the song right behind Latto’s on the Hot 100 this week is Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, so both artists could absolutely receive a boost from collaborating.

Doja Cat’s services are in high demand though, with artists like Baby Tate seeking to pair up with her on Doja’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” and burgeoning punk rapper Snot seeking her attention on his own song named after her. But Doja herself has said that she wants to be more picky when it comes to collaborators in the future, which could make it harder for other artists to secure her co-sign.

In any case, Latto’s got enough to do right now as she prepares to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour along with emerging TikTok rapper Kali this spring (Kali would also make for a great guest if Latto wanted to help the younger artist with a leg up). However it turns out, the “Soufside” rapper will likely keep rising in popularity as she plans the release of her second album.