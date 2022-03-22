This Friday, two years after the release of her debut album, Latto will release its follow-up, 777, which she’s spent the last few months hyping with singles like “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie” featuring 21 Savage. With just a few days to go, the Atlanta rising star shared the tracklist for 777, which defies industry conventions by clocking in at a relatively trim 13 tracks. Features on the album include Childish Gambino(!), Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Nardo Wick, and a mystery feature on the remix of “Big Energy,” Latto’s most commercially successful single to date.

Now that the tracklist is out, though, fans can’t help but speculate which of Latto’s male guests was the one she called out during a recent interview for withholding clearance over a direct message. “It’s a feature on my album… it was difficult to clear,” she told LA radio personality Big Boy. “They tryna drop they nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

Due to his previous misogynistic behavior and comments, many fans are sure it was Kodak Black who stalled the process, with responses ranging from outrage on her behalf to shading her for featuring him after those comments were made in the first place. For his part, though, Kodak denied the accusations from fans on his own Twitter, leaving just a handful of names to choose from… and perhaps that mystery guest.

Kodak Black, who has said he demands sex for features and is a registered sex offender, is on the track list. Fivio Foreign also has accusations as well. As a collective, I wish Latto and her team believed the other women in the first place https://t.co/DFDUSQbGey — ✨gaynecologist ✨ (@finess3nce) March 21, 2022

Latto saying she had a hard time clearing a feature because she wouldn’t sleep with a male rapper and was told that is a “normal” thing for female rappers to go through is HEARTBREAKING. Women can’t escape male egos no matter how talented they are and that shouldn’t be okay. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) March 20, 2022

Y’all want Latto to say the man’s name for what? Y’all still listen to Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Tory Lanez, R. Kelly, Trey Songz. Y’all will still support bad men. — L.anaïs🧚🏼‍♀️ (@LanaisLi) March 20, 2022

? with the way yall gave megan hell after she gave y’all the name of the man that actually harmed her, and y’all proceeded to call meg all types of liars afterwards, i see why latto didn’t say who did it. https://t.co/T0bjM8GaYo — ⋆ YOUSOPP DAY! (@itgirlab) March 19, 2022

I know Latto talking about Kodak Black cuz Dream Doll tried it a month ago lol pic.twitter.com/SWxRZEu8AE — muliani (@MulianiEnt) March 19, 2022

That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie 🤣 I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A Nigga Name On Dat Shit Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A Nigga Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat Shit Homie — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) March 22, 2022

In any case, 777 is due 3/25 on RCA.