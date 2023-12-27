Latto is gearing up for her next era. Earlier this year, the ATL rapper teased a new album arriving in 2024.

In recent years, the “Big Energy” hitmaker has become a household name. Because of this, some fans are asking that she work with other top-tier rappers, as opposed to up-and-comers. Earlier this year, Latto dropped the well-received singles “Issa Party” with BabyDrill and “The Grinch Freestyle” with Luh Tyler. Though the songs have received much acclaim, they have left stans divided.

“@latto girl we love you but you need to stop doing collabs with these unknown artists enough is enough,” said one Twitter user, in response to a preview of an upcoming collaboration with Atlanta rapper Anycia, “as fans we want to see you win and this will get you nowhere and a latto feature is losing its value. no more babydrills, luh tylers and whoever this is next era please.”

Y’all be getting besides y’all self..Shawty from the south side & she hard af Idc bout allat. I was an “unknown artist” before and mfs acted too big for me. Stream when we drop 🤓 https://t.co/fCqVeLDJa8 — BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) December 26, 2023

Latto quickly shut this notion down, hammering home that she seeks quality in her collaborations, not necessarily levels of fame. She came to Anycia’s defense and reminded everyone that she was once an up-and-comer too.

“Y’all be getting besides y’all self..Shawty from the south side & she hard af Idc bout allat,” said Latto. “I was an ‘unknown artist’ before and mfs acted too big for me. Stream when we drop.”

Needless to say, Latto is here to uplift a new generation of rappers.