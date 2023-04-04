The Louisiana State University Tigers women’s basketball team is dominating the headlines. Yesterday (April 2), after winning the NCAA tournament championship, several players, including Angel Reese, as well as the head coach Kim Mulkey, was thrust into the spotlight. However, there’s another breakout player that was already in the limelight prior to joining the team, but for another reason.

Guard Flau’jae Johnson was killing it on the mic before she ever found success with a basketball. Known musically known as Flau’jae, the Savannah, Georgia native has simultaneously maintained her athletic career with her passion for music. Flau’jae was featured on season three of the reality music competition show The Rap Game hosted by Jermaine Dupri, earned the first gold buzzer on America’s Got Talent for rap, and is currently signed to Roc Nation.

LSU Freshman Guard Flau' Jae Johnson Is Not Just A Rising Star On The Court She Also Has A Record Deal With Roc Nation, She Became The First Rapper To Receive A Gold Buzzer On America's Got Talent. And Now She's A National Champion With LSU.Flau'Jae never got a chance to meet her… pic.twitter.com/ik8iWFVCa0 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) April 3, 2023

As her team celebrated their championship victory in the stadium you could hear Flau’jae’s song “Big 4” playing over the stadium’s speakers. When asked about her feelings by sports journalist Autumn Johnson, Flau’jae declared, “They just played my song while I’m holding the national championship trophy. Quit playing with me, man.”

Are you gonna rap or be a athlete if I’m still doing both why you asking meee ??!!4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YuU57AA4mi — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) April 3, 2023

That’s not the only rockstar moment, the hooper has also received compliments from Lil Wayne, who also Facetimed her after one of the team’s victories to congratulate them on their performance.

Lil Wayne on Kim Mulkey's singing 😂 "That be my new single" pic.twitter.com/dNU9l7Gc3R — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) April 1, 2023

As for whether her future plans will focus solely on basketball or her music career, Flau’jae’s answer lie in her song’s lyrics, “Are you gonna rap or be an athlete / If I’m still doing both why you asking me?”