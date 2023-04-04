Flau’jae Johnson NCAA Women's DI Basketball Tournament portraits 2023
Getty Image
Music

Who Is The Rapper On LSU’s Women’s Basketball Team? Meet Flau’jae Johnson

The Louisiana State University Tigers women’s basketball team is dominating the headlines. Yesterday (April 2), after winning the NCAA tournament championship, several players, including Angel Reese, as well as the head coach Kim Mulkey, was thrust into the spotlight. However, there’s another breakout player that was already in the limelight prior to joining the team, but for another reason.

Guard Flau’jae Johnson was killing it on the mic before she ever found success with a basketball. Known musically known as Flau’jae, the Savannah, Georgia native has simultaneously maintained her athletic career with her passion for music. Flau’jae was featured on season three of the reality music competition show The Rap Game hosted by Jermaine Dupri, earned the first gold buzzer on America’s Got Talent for rap, and is currently signed to Roc Nation.

As her team celebrated their championship victory in the stadium you could hear Flau’jae’s song “Big 4” playing over the stadium’s speakers. When asked about her feelings by sports journalist Autumn Johnson, Flau’jae declared, “They just played my song while I’m holding the national championship trophy. Quit playing with me, man.”

That’s not the only rockstar moment, the hooper has also received compliments from Lil Wayne, who also Facetimed her after one of the team’s victories to congratulate them on their performance.

As for whether her future plans will focus solely on basketball or her music career, Flau’jae’s answer lie in her song’s lyrics, “Are you gonna rap or be an athlete / If I’m still doing both why you asking me?”

