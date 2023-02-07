Latto was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Big Energy (Live)”) at the 2023 Grammys over the weekend. While she didn’t take home a win this year, she clearly still had a blast interacting with other stars and musicians at the event.

One of which was Taylor Swift, who Latto recently uploaded a selfie with to Twitter. It’s also a silly one too, as Latto poses with her tongue out and Swift does a cheek kiss. “Swiftie,” Latto captioned the post with champagne glass and heart emojis.

As anyone who was watching the ceremony knows, the celebs were partying hard in full force during the event. Swift frequently drew attention from the camera as she danced and did a similar pose with Bad Bunny and did some other silly wine-mom-energy moves with Jack Antonoff. Oh yeah, and she sparked the internet after interacting with her ex, Harry Styles.

It’s technically not the first time Latto’s been associated with Swift either. In April of last year, a YouTuber mashed up the “Big Energy” instrumental with Taylor Swift’s “22” acapella. The downside is that it’s not Taylor’s re-recorded version, but it’s still a fun remix worth checking out.

Here’s hoping Latto has a chance of making it onto Reputation or 1989 (Taylor’s Versions) in the future.